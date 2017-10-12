HCA directors OK swipe-card fix for Ancaster well

Back in June, he indicated he was ready to support closing the well “without complaint” to comply with the new arsenic limit.

“I’m on record already making comments on this. I wonder if I should just resort to my previous comments,” Johnson said, noting he also raised concerns and questions during an August council discussion on potentially treating the water.

“I just need more answers to my questions before I’m comfortable.”

The decision came after a public delegation session at the meeting during which those opposed to limiting access to the well vowed to fight Ferguson’s plan, including in court if necessary.

Joel Moran, one of four speakers, rejected that the well qualifies as a small drinking water system under Ontario regulations as contended by public health services and others, and said two lawyers have indicated they are willing to take on the case.

He said a deed to the well property requires the authority to provide public access in perpetuity and the new regulation is based on bad science funded by “big food and beverage” companies who want to privatize water.

“If we were to agree to the use of swipe cards and waivers, we would be changing the very agreement that promises water to us,” Moran said.

“We’ve gathered more than enough evidence. It’s time for the law to decide now as it should in a dispute of this nature.”

Erin Davis, another speaker, said councillors on the authority board will pay at the polls for limiting access because people come from all over to use the well.

“Your next election is coming soon,” she said. “Being on the wrong side of this issue is political suicide.”

Only speaker Keith Baker indicated he could support the swipe-card system but said he’s worried what will happen if it’s vandalized or people find a way around it.

“It would probably mean that it would then be closed down and that would be my concern,” he said.



