St. Mark Catholic Elementary School abuzz with extracurricular antics

St. Mark Catholic Elementary School was abuzz with extracurricular shenanigans this week.

Students got a chance to spray silly string and pies at teachers, the vice-principal and principal during an assembly on Oct. 5. They earned the opportunity after raising more than $9,200 for the Terry Fox Foundation and cancer research as part of the school’s Terry Fox Run/Walk on Sept. 28.

The school’s initial goal was $1,500.

Students participated in a toonie for Terry dress down day and other in-house initiatives to help raise funds for the cause. They started collecting pledges in early September.

“It was really funny seeing that done to the teachers, vice-principal and principal,” said Grade 4 student Amelia Nocita, who was the top fundraiser with $470 and scored the chance to be principal for a day for her efforts. “I’m so proud of everybody for raising that much money. We learned a lot about Terry Fox, so I’m very happy that we’re able to help others who have cancer.”

Grade 3 teacher Tina Grzicic brought the idea of the school holding a Terry Fox Run/Walk to vice-principal Janie Cannon and principal Grace Cino in August.

She recalled taking part in the Terry Fox Run and raising funds for the event as a child and student.

Grzicic said she didn’t want Fox, his legacy and everything he’s done for cancer research not to reach the students.

“When I presented the idea of hosting the event to the vice-principal and principal, they just ran with it, as did all of the staff and students, which was fantastic,” she said. “The amount we raised surpassed my wildest dreams. It’s unfortunate that cancer touches so many lives, but by doing things like this and coming together, hopefully we’re going to find that cure.”



