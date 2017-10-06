Dundas community food drive called a success

About 125 volunteers helped ensure a successful Dundas Community Services food drive for the Dundas Salvation Army food bank last month.

Derek Collins, a Dundas Community Services board member, said the effort collected slightly more than 11,500 pounds of food donations, plus approximately $7,500 in cash donations. Collins said the financial contributions included $5,000 from the Dundas Lions Club.

"We exceeded our totals from last year's food drive," Collins said.

The food bank also recently received a $15,000 grant from the Dougher Community Fund of Hamilton Community Foundation.

