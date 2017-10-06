Stoney Creek native Sunita Maheshwari laces up for Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure

Sunita Maheshwari laced up her shoes to help in the plight against breast cancer earlier this month.

The 61-year-old Stoney Creek resident participated in the Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure Oct. 1 in Burlington. She was among more than 2,600 people who pounded the pavement for five kilometres as part of the event, which takes place each October in communities across the country and raises funds for breast cancer research and support programs.

“I’ve been participating in the run for a few years now and it feels good to be among so many people trying to make a difference for others,” Maheshwari said.

Maheshwari began taking part in the CIBC Run for the Cure 20 years ago after joining the bank’s 393 Barton St. E. branch team.

I do it from the bottom of my heart.

She’s never had breast cancer or known anyone with the disease.

“I just wanted give back and help out in some way,” Maheshwari said. “I do it from the bottom of my heart.”

Maheshwari registered for the run this year in July and started fundraising for the event at the end of August.

She began with her own donation of $100.

Maheshwari went on to raise more than $11,000 for the cause.

“I get closer to $10,000 every year, so this is the most I’ve raised and it’s all thanks to our clients at the branch,” she said, adding she’s always been supported by customers at the location. “I am so proud of our customers. I couldn’t be more thankful for their support.”