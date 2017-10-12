Dundas Valley set for seventh native deer hunt

The public is once again being asked to stay out of parts of the Dundas Valley on most weekdays between mid-November and early January to allow for the seventh annual Haudenosaunee deer hunt.

A schedule approved by Hamilton Conservation Authority directors will see the first leg of the six-week bow hunt begin in Ancaster on Nov. 13 in an area bounded by Martin, Jerseyville, Paddy Greene and Powerline roads.

Hunting will take place during daylight hours from Monday to Thursday until Dec. 7.

The Haudenosaunee will then break for Christmas, resuming the hunt from Jan. 2 to 12 on authority land in Dundas west of Weir’s Lane between Governor’s Road and the CN Rail line.