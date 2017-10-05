Ancaster’s Richard Chen finishes seventh at World Youth Chess Championship

Ancaster chess champion Richard Chen has added another accomplishment to an already impressive list of achievements.
Last month, the 16-year-old Westmount student finished seventh in the under-16 open section of the World Youth Chess Championship in Montevideo, Uruguay.
The World Chess Federation/Fédération Internationale des Échecs (FIDE) awards several performance-based titles at its competitions, including the highly prized grand master.
With Chen’s outstanding performance (his start ranking was 30th), his FIDE rating increased 122.80 points and reached more than 2,300 to earn him an international chess title of FIDE master. Chen was the only male to win a medal for the Canadian team.
“It is exciting to be able to represent Canada,” Chen told Hamilton Community News this summer. “Facing off against opponents from all over the world is always a great experience.”
Chen competes in chess tournaments monthly in Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener, Mississauga and Toronto. He also spends a couple of hours each day studying chess and playing online.
He won all the championships this year for his age category in Canada, including the Ontario Chess Challenge, the Ontario Youth Chess Championship, Ontario High School Championship Team (for Westmount) and an individual championship.
Up next on his chess agenda is the World Junior Chess Championship (for boys and girls under 20) in Tarvisio, Italy, in November.
