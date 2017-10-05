Ancaster’s Richard Chen finishes seventh at World Youth Chess Championship

Ancaster chess champion Richard Chen has added another accomplishment to an already impressive list of achievements.

Last month, the 16-year-old Westmount student finished seventh in the under-16 open section of the World Youth Chess Championship in Montevideo, Uruguay.

The World Chess Federation/Fédération Internationale des Échecs (FIDE) awards several performance-based titles at its competitions, including the highly prized grand master.

With Chen’s outstanding performance (his start ranking was 30th), his FIDE rating increased 122.80 points and reached more than 2,300 to earn him an international chess title of FIDE master. Chen was the only male to win a medal for the Canadian team.