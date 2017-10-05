'New energy' as Barton Stone-Mount Hope churches unite

“They had been looking down the road and thinking they want to continue and how best to continue would be to find a partner,” she recalls.

A merger with Olivet United, which closed earlier this year, was considered at one point — and some former Olivet parishioners are now worshipping at Barton Stone-Mount Hope — but Olivet eventually decided to disband rather than merge.

Stafford says with former “Oliveters” mixing in with “Mount Hopians” and “Barton Stoners” at the start of the amalgamation, there isn’t the divide there might normally be in such a situation.

“I think it makes it easier to become ‘us,’ “ she says.

“For myself, I look out (at the pews) and I’m not sure where everyone has come from,” says Turner. “Nor does it matter where they’ve come from — they’re here now.”

Barton Stone turned 200 in 2011. Mount Hope United opened in 1876.

Mount Hope was originally a Methodist church; Barton Stone was Presbyterian when the current building on the southwest corner of Stone Church and Upper James was dedicated in 1846.

The future looks bright, say the two ministers.

“People have been predicting the demise of the church for a long time,” says Stafford.

It’s easy to think that, she says, especially with closures and mergers, but if you look closely you’ll still see many viable churches in operation.

“I see the closing of some of these churches and the building up of some of the ones that remain as a pruning to make the plant stronger,” says Stafford.

Turner says 17 years ago when she started, people commented she was entering a dying field.

“Maybe it’s just because of what is going on here, but I don’t feel the church is going to die,” she says. “The church will change … but I think the spirit of the church will still be here in 20 years.”





