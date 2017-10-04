Amica at Stoney Creek answers the call with food drive for Stoney Creek Community Food Bank

Residents, managers and staff at Amica at Stoney Creek went door-to-door in lower Stoney Creek Oct. 4, collecting non-perishable food and personal care items for the Stoney Creek Community Food Bank.

The morning food drive netted close to 1,000 pounds in donations.

"The response from the community was fantastic," said Carly Gagnon, community relations director at Amica at Stoney Creek.

Gagnon said the retirement community wanted to hold an outreach event that would benefit the wider community, especially after the local food bank issues an urgent call for donations a few weeks ago.