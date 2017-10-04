Ancaster’s original Little Leaguers remember their roots

As Ancaster’s original Little Leaguers gathered on their field of dreams from the 1960s, many reserved a moment to remember those who made it all possible.
Twelve of the players who brought Ancaster its first Halton District Championship, two provincial titles and the Eastern Canadian crown met up last month for a reunion to celebrate their 70th birthdays.
They played a few holes of golf then headed to Ancaster Little League Ball Park to challenge the pitching machine, and then each other, in a home run derby.
Jim Freeborn, known as Fuzz in his youth, returned to Ancaster from his home in Calgary for a four-day visit with family and to take in the reunion of his old pals.
“This is really important to us ... we’re all turning 70,” said Freeborn. “It’s a watershed. It’s not 50 or 60; 70 seems an important time. And who do you want to share it with? You want to share it with the guys you grew up with.”
A human resources consultant who continues to play baseball for a slo-pitch league, Freeborn said hanging out at the team’s former home diamond also bring backs memories of those who toiled long and hard to ensure the vision of Little League in Ancaster became a reality.
“The reunion is a way honouring the people who built this park, and for most of us, that’s our fathers and mothers,” said Freeborn.
Back in 1955, Ancaster boys who wanted to play baseball had to travel to Dundas and play as part of Dundas Little League because Ancaster didn’t yet have a ballpark. For the little town of 807 that changed a year later, when a group of dedicated men, mainly war veterans, began the construction of proper facilities. The Spring Valley Community Association bought and donated the land in the valley on Jerseyville Road, and dozens of parents worked to build a baseball diamond. They plowed out the land, redirected a stream, built a road up to the hall, constructed dugouts and installed fences.
By 1956, baseball had become firmly ensconced in the fabric of Ancaster with one Little League team and four Minor League teams.
Ian Woof, known by his teammates as Woofie, arrived from Owen Sound to attend the reunion.
His father, Joe Woof, was one of the dads determined to ensure his son — and the boys who followed — would enjoy the baseball experience, right in the own hometown.
As his eyes took in the mature trees above the diamonds and the park’s serene setting, Woof said his father would have been thrilled at the idea of a 70th birthday reunion.
“My dad would have loved it, and he would have loved watching the way the organization has developed over the years,” said Woof. “There were no trees here then, and the field is so like Williamsport (the Pennsylvania home of the Little League World Series). There used to be only one diamond, and now there are three.”
A retired small business owner who played first base and outfield for the original Little Leaguers, Woof said he has attended several of the reunions over the years.
“I like to keep in touch,” he said. “It’s been about 10 years since the last one, and we’re all getting up there, so we may not be able to do it again.”
Catcher Al Carpenter, nicknamed Carp, also had his mind on the past as he waited in the dugout for a quick rain shower to pass.
“It was our parents who built and ran this place,” he said. “Our parents should be here too. They were our second moms and dads. We were all one big family, and we got to know the extended family members as well. It’s sad that we have lost contact with so many.”
The reunions, however, keep everyone connected as their divergent and busy lives return every once in a while to their Ancaster roots.
After the visit to their field of dreams, the former Little Leaguers were heading to Chooch’s place for a barbecue. Chooch, known to everyone but his former teammates as Dave Watts, played first base and went on to become a chartered accountant and vice-president of finance for Hamilton Health Sciences.
The 70th birthday celebrants were expected to be joined at the barbecue by a few of the matriarchs of Ancaster Little League — moms Marg Watts, Helen Freeborn and Shirley Harvey.
