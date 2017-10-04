Ancaster’s original Little Leaguers remember their roots

His father, Joe Woof, was one of the dads determined to ensure his son — and the boys who followed — would enjoy the baseball experience, right in the own hometown.

As his eyes took in the mature trees above the diamonds and the park’s serene setting, Woof said his father would have been thrilled at the idea of a 70th birthday reunion.

“My dad would have loved it, and he would have loved watching the way the organization has developed over the years,” said Woof. “There were no trees here then, and the field is so like Williamsport (the Pennsylvania home of the Little League World Series). There used to be only one diamond, and now there are three.”

A retired small business owner who played first base and outfield for the original Little Leaguers, Woof said he has attended several of the reunions over the years.

“I like to keep in touch,” he said. “It’s been about 10 years since the last one, and we’re all getting up there, so we may not be able to do it again.”

Catcher Al Carpenter, nicknamed Carp, also had his mind on the past as he waited in the dugout for a quick rain shower to pass.

“It was our parents who built and ran this place,” he said. “Our parents should be here too. They were our second moms and dads. We were all one big family, and we got to know the extended family members as well. It’s sad that we have lost contact with so many.”

The reunions, however, keep everyone connected as their divergent and busy lives return every once in a while to their Ancaster roots.

After the visit to their field of dreams, the former Little Leaguers were heading to Chooch’s place for a barbecue. Chooch, known to everyone but his former teammates as Dave Watts, played first base and went on to become a chartered accountant and vice-president of finance for Hamilton Health Sciences.

The 70th birthday celebrants were expected to be joined at the barbecue by a few of the matriarchs of Ancaster Little League — moms Marg Watts, Helen Freeborn and Shirley Harvey.







