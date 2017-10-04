Miss Universe Canada delegates share experiences in presentation at Stoney Creek's Collegiate Avenue Elementary School

Reigning Miss Universe Canada Siera Bearchell and 65 delegates from across the country visited Collegiate Avenue Elementary School on Oct. 4, as part of the pageant’s first official visit to Hamilton in 15 years.

Bearchell, 24, delivered a powerful speech about body confidence and self-esteem to about 50 students. The law student from Moose Jaw, Sask., has been praised for taking on body shamers, including people who have criticized Bearchell’s own appearance.

After winning the 2016 Miss Universe Canada pageant last year, Bearchell advanced to the world event in Manila, Philippines, where she became the first Canadian in more than a decade to place in the overall top nine.

To win the Miss Universe Canada title, Bearchell said contestants must be comfortable and confident in who they are.

“My platform was body confidence and self-esteem,” said Bearchell. “I wanted to encourage women around the world to love themselves for who they are and know they’re not defined by a size.”

“As a law student, I also wanted to change that perception that pageants are just for ditzy girls who don’t know anything.”

Since winning the Miss Universe Canada title and competing on the world stage, Bearchell has travelled across Canada. She also returned to the Philippines to help launch the very first Tim Hortons outlet in Southeast Asia.

“Going to Miss Universe was one of the best experiences I have had,” said Bearchell. “It was wonderful in the sense that I made friends from around the world. I have 85 new friends from 85 countries. And just having that sense of representing Canada was more than representing myself.”

Bearchell’s victory was big news in her home community of 35,000.

“A lot of people just knew I was competing and were excited that a girl from Saskatchewan won.”