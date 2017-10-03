Refurbished jet placed back on perch over Dundas

As a teenager growing up in Dundas, Cam Harrod made a promise to himself. He wanted to be a part of returning the jet outside Hamilton Air Force Association to its authentic former glory. About three decades later, he kept that promise.

Last Saturday, more than 200 people gathered in the parking lot outside the 71-year-old community institution at 128 King St. E. in Dundas to celebrate as the cleaned, refurbished 1953 Canadair CT-133 Silver Star was raised back to its perch of the past 41 years after a weeklong effort by volunteers.

Harrod made sure the cleaning, repainting and replaced decals all conformed to the jet’s original markings. New red wing tips and corrected flying numbers in several locations were part of the project — thanks to Harrod’s knowledge and experience.

Association vice-president Dawn Marie Lain said the project was a long time coming.

“There was always something else that needed repair,” Lain told the crowd.

But with the building’s roof replaced and several improvements made inside, club president Ed Watson decided the year of Canada’s 150th birthday was the perfect time to clean up the iconic 65-year-old jet. He wanted it done in one week.

Lain said they needed experts to help, lots of fundraising, plenty of volunteers, and good weather to make it work.

“Many of us — I was one — thought (Watson) was crazy," Lain said.

But with local support and a $2,000 Community Fund For Canada’s 150th grant, the club has raised more than 85 per cent of the necessary funding. At least 50 club members and others signed up to help, and local resident Harrod, an expert in refurbishing vintage aircraft, volunteered to finally oversee the project he always wanted to do.

"Volunteers built this club. Volunteers are what keep this club going," Lain said. "Ed had a vision and Cam brought it to fruition."