St. Mark Catholic Elementary School aids in battle against cancer

St. Mark Catholic Elementary School is doing its part to help in the fight against cancer.

The school held a Terry Fox run/walk on Sept. 28. Kindergarten to Grade 8 students and staff, in honour of Fox’s cross-Canada Marathon of Hope in 1980, pounded the pavement for 30 minutes, helping to raise more than $9,200 for the Terry Fox Foundation and cancer research.

Grade 3 teacher Tina Grzicic presented the idea of hosting a run/walk to vice-principal Janie Cannon and principal Grace Cino in August.

Students started collecting pledges in early September with a goal of reaching $1,500.

For their efforts and surpassing that goal, they’ll get a chance to throw silly string at staff and toss pies in the faces of teachers, Cannon and Cino during an assembly on Oct. 5. The student who raised the most money also will have the opportunity to be principal for a day.

It’s the first time the school has put on the event.

Cannon said students and staff were inspired not only by Fox’s journey, but also her neighbour Lisa Poshni’s story.

The school welcomed Poshni during its event kickoff assembly on Sept. 18. Poshni spoke about her experiences and life as a cancer survivor. The 39-year-old was diagnosed with the same cancer Fox had – bone cancer – at age eight.

Cannon said Fox is a Canadian hero and great historic figure for students to know and learn about.

“Raising money for cancer research is imperative,” she said. “We also wanted to bring the cause closer to home for the students by having someone come in and share their experiences with cancer. We wanted the students to be able to make that connection and I think it really motivated them.”