Terrapure boosts Pollinator Paradise Project in upper Stoney Creek

Volunteers came together on Sept. 30 to help build a Pollinator Paradise in upper Stoney Creek.

Terrapure Environmental, Environment Hamilton and the Hamilton Naturalists Club have partnered on the Terrapure Pollinator Paradise Gardens and Habitat, an initiative aimed at supporting pollinators like bees, butterflies and hummingbirds.

Led by expert instructors, volunteers planted items like milkweed, asters, golden rod, grasses, wild geraniums and columbine during the Saturday morning event. Three raised beds were filled with plants. A fourth bed was set aside for students from Billy Green Elementary School, who were scheduled to plant additional items on Tuesday.

The effort is part of a campaign launched in 2014 to create a pollinator corridor across Hamilton with the support of various community partners.

As Jen Baker explained, native vegetation is crucial to stem the loss of key pollinator species.

“Pollinator populations are on the decline for a bunch of different reasons and one of them is habitat loss,” said Baker, land trust manager for the Hamilton Naturalists Club. “If all of us can just keep planting, even a little window box can make a big contribution.”

The fall is a good time to build a pollinator garden, Baker noted, due to the cooler, wet weather.

Greg Jones, managing director, communications and public affairs for Terrapure Environmental, said the organization is also contributing three one-acre tracts of land on its First Road West property for the Pollinator Paradise project. The first of the three fields will be mechanically seeded this month.

“We’re excited because this is the first big project in upper Stoney Creek,” said Jones. “So it’s bringing the pollinator paradise project up here and it’s going to be the biggest project in the network. We’re kind of hoping that we can be an example to other industrial companies and corporate businesses, that this is something you can do and it’s easy. It’s addressing what’s a pretty big environmental issue.”