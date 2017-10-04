Ferguson floats swipe-card fix for Ancaster well

“The devil is in the details,” Krucker said. Among concerns he’s heard is whether the plan breaks a condition in the deed to the well property, purchased from the then-Town of Ancaster in 1998, requiring the authority to maintain free public access.

“This (plan) is in part because the community said we don’t want the well to be closed, and we don’t want the well to be treated was another big message, so Ferguson has heard that,” he said.

“It’s nice to see people working toward a solution, but when you get right down to it, will the well users embrace it?”

Among those rejecting the swipe-card approach is Joanne Turnell, who pitched the rejected proposal to have the Spring Valley group buy the well.

She said she believes it does violate the land-sale agreement to maintain free access and feels all that’s really needed is a sign warning of the elevated arsenic. Even then, Turnell said, she doesn’t think the arsenic is a problem and sees Ferguson’s approach implicitly conceding as much.

“If you’re still going to let people access it, obviously it’s not a health risk,” she said. “I don’t think this will be the end of it, quite honestly.”

Ferguson said his plan allows people to choose whether to drink the well’s water, but those holding up the property’s deed as a hurdle are mistaken.

He said the requirement to maintain public access refers to a different location, known as Well 8, while the one on in question is Well 9.

Ferguson said the sale condition should still probably be rescinded, which he’s been advised requires the agreement of the authority and the city as successor to the Town of Ancaster.



