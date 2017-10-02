Professional race-car driver Dave Connelly drops by Stoney Creek, helps fuel Memorial Elementary School

Professional race-car driver Dave Connelly journeyed to Stoney Creek last week as part of his Fuel for Kids program.

The CASCAR and NASCAR series veteran made a pit stop at Memorial Elementary School on Sept. 27 to deliver a student presentation about race-car safety and rev up his 500-horsepower Dodge Challenger for youngsters gathered on the back playground.

He also travelled to Fortinos Fiesta Mall the same day to hold a community barbecue with school volunteers. Event goers got a chance to hang out with Connelly, have a photo taken with his car, partake in hotdogs and sausages, as well as purchase raffle tickets for the opportunity to win two spots to attend a day with Connelly, learning to drive one of his 500hp stock cars at a track.

Connelly’s Fuel for Kids program is a school fundraiser backed by his major sponsor, Fortinos.

The program’s been operating at different Ontario schools for the last 12 years, with community barbecues helping to generate more than $300,000 for various initiatives.

The program was brought to Memorial Elementary School for the first time thanks to Fortinos Fiesta Mall, which donated all of the food for the community barbecue.

The barbecue raised more than $1,400 for the school, with all of the money going toward purchasing three additional iPads and cases for kindergarten to Grade 8 students.

Students and their families also raised over $600 through different events, including bake sales, face painting, games, popcorns sales and raffle draws so far this year. That money will be used for the school’s snack program, equipment/resources, special presentations and more.

Principal Ian Pellizzari said Connelly’s trip to the school was amazing.

“The students were very excited leading up to and following his visit,” he said. “They were still talking about it the next day.”