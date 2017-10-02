Battlefield House Museum and Park celebrates fall harvest

Community 12:20 PM by Laura Lennie Stoney Creek News

Battlefield House Museum and Park held its annual Apple Festival on Sept. 30 at Battlefield Park.

The event featured an apple pie bake-off, children’s crafts, games, hands-on demonstrations, music, pumpkin decorating, wagon rides, cannon and musket drills.

It also included a pancake breakfast hosted by the Stoney Creek Lions Club.


