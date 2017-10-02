Battlefield House Museum and Park celebrates fall harvest

Battlefield House Museum and Park held its annual Apple Festival on Sept. 30 at Battlefield Park.
The event featured an apple pie bake-off, children’s crafts, games, hands-on demonstrations, music, pumpkin decorating, wagon rides, cannon and musket drills.
It also included a pancake breakfast hosted by the Stoney Creek Lions Club.
Battlefield House Museum and Park held its annual Apple Festival on Sept. 30 at Battlefield Park.
The event featured an apple pie bake-off, children’s crafts, games, hands-on demonstrations, music, pumpkin decorating, wagon rides, cannon and musket drills.
It also included a pancake breakfast hosted by the Stoney Creek Lions Club.
Battlefield House Museum and Park held its annual Apple Festival on Sept. 30 at Battlefield Park.
The event featured an apple pie bake-off, children’s crafts, games, hands-on demonstrations, music, pumpkin decorating, wagon rides, cannon and musket drills.
It also included a pancake breakfast hosted by the Stoney Creek Lions Club.