Body Brave fills a gap in eating disorder services, says founder

The stress of university made her condition worse, Clement says, but she still wasn’t ready to admit to herself she had a problem.

“It took me quite a few years before I got to the point where I was ready to say I have a problem and I need to do something about it.”

Clement says when she was ready, her doctor told her she “wasn’t sick enough” to get treatment because there are limited spots and each patient is tiered based on symptoms like body mass index.

“At that point my stubbornness kind of came out and I said well I’ll just let my eating disorder take over then and I’ll show you I’m sick enough for treatment,” she recalls.

A lack of spending and focus by government means there just aren’t enough services available for people with eating issues, says Clement.

Body Brave tries to fill the gaps, says Seguin. It doesn’t offer treatment, but provides support and guidance.

“For people on wait lists, we’re great because we can provide them with support before they get into treatment,” says Seguin. Body Brave also helps those who are just out of treatment or just beginning to talk about their issues.

No diagnosis is required, she says, so anyone who believes they have a problem can reach out.

Seguin says she suffered from an eating disorder in her late teens and early 20s before getting well. After earning her masters of economics, she worked six months as an economic analyst, but gave up her fledgling career to start Body Brave.

“I think I realized I was spending more time thinking about how to come up with something to get people services more quickly than I was thinking about my job,” she says.

“There’s very little awareness about eating disorders, even though they have the highest mortality rate of any mental illness.”

Eating disorders have physical and psychological components, she says, so deaths come from health problems as well as suicide.

“You’re kind of being hit on both fronts,” says Seguin.

Body Brave has helped about 50 people in its first 10 months of operation and has about 15 clients at any given time. It has no salaried staff and is applying for grants to support its work.

Some of the services provided, such as psychotherapy, are covered by OHIP, says Seguin, while a nominal fee is charged for other services.

“Everything is on a sliding scale,” she says. “The whole idea is to be able to get support fast and at a low cost and have someone available to talk to.”