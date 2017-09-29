Weekend storm activity could increase Lake Ontario shoreline erosion, says Hamilton Conservation Authority

Strong winds on Friday and Saturday could bring further erosion and possible flooding in low-lying areas, the Hamilton Conservation Authority warns.

HCA water resources engineer Jonathan Bastien said high winds that are expected on Sept. 29 and 30 have the potential to produce storm surge and wave action that could pose dangers to the shoreline. Residents are asked to exercise caution near lakefront areas, including Confederation Beach Park.

“The majority of the concern would be for the potential for increased shoreline erosion at this stage,” said Bastien. “There are some low-lying shoreline areas, where, with the wave up-rush you may see some localized flooding as well.”

Bastien notes that although Lake Ontario water levels have receded from peak levels in early May, the water is still about 30 centimetres above normal for this time of year.