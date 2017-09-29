Hamilton Wentworth PFLAG Canada chapter supports LGBTQQIA2S community

The Hamilton Wentworth chapter of PFLAG Canada is a secular support group for LGBTQQIA2S (lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer, questioning, intersex, asexual, and two-spirited) persons and/or families, friends, and allies. All ages and all ethnicities are welcome.

The group meets on the first Wednesday of each month, 7-9 p.m., at First Unitarian, 170 Dundurn St. S., Hamilton.

In a safe and respectful environment, participants are invited to engage in completely confidential discussion of issues, problems, and achievements. The group seeks to build a sense of community, to provide support, and to learn from each other about real-life situations.

Meetings are free and no prior registration is necessary.

