'A Night at the Opera' theme for Dr. Bob Hospice fashion show fundraiser Oct. 12 at Michelangelo's

The 13th annual fashion show fundraiser for the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice is Oct. 12 at Michelengelo Banquet Centre.

This year’s theme is “A Night at the Opera.”

Tickets to the event, which features a three-course dinner and auctions along with a runway show of men’s and women’s fashions, are $75. Call 905-387-2448 ext. 2211.

Michelangelo’s is located at 1555 Upper Ottawa St.

