Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice holding poinsettia plant fundraiser

The Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice is holding a poinsettia plant sale fundraiser in conjunction with Jean’s Flower Shop.

To pre-order and pre-pay for your holiday poinsettias, call the hospice at 905-387-2448 ext. 2208 or email knowicki@kemphospice.org.

The six-inch pots are $15 each or three for $35. Order deadline is Monday, Nov. 13 and pick up is Saturday, Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the hospice, at 277 Stone Church Rd. E. Free parking is available at The Wellingstone, next to the hospice, in the back gravel parking lot.