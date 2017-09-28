Amica at Stoney Creek savours the tastes of fall

Amica at Stoney Creek hosted a Fall Food Festival on Sept. 27, with a meat-carving station, homemade soups, and fresh apple and pumpkin pies.
Sous chef Mike DiPardo served up beef tenderloin sandwiches and butternut squash soup and Amica residents enjoyed social interaction and musical entertainment by fiddler Steve Fuller and singer Ken Hammond.
