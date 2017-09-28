October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Regional Cancer Program, in partnership with Cancer Care Ontario, is encouraging women to participate in the Ontario Breast Screening Program as soon as they’re eligible.

Dr. Terry Minuk, regional lead for the breast screening program, said mammograms can find breast cancer when it’s small, less likely to have spread, and easier to treat.

The Ontario Breast Screening Program offers free mammograms to women aged 50 to 74 with no signs of breast cancer as part of their routine medical care. It’s recommended that these women get a mammogram every two years since early detection can result in significant health benefits, including increased treatment options and better survival rates, said Minuk.

Yet regionally, only 63 per cent of eligible women ages 50 to 74 get screened.

Once women start screening through the Ontario Breast Screening Program, they tend to return, said Minuk. The most recent statistics from 2013 showed that 81 per cent of women, both regionally and provincially, returned for their next mammogram within 30 months.

Program retention was lowest in women ages 50 to 54 (77 per cent provincially), which suggests younger women haven’t yet made screening part of their health care routine.

“I would encourage women to start screening with the Ontario Breast Screening Program as soon as they’re eligible, and continue with routine mammograms every two years,” said Minuk, who is also associate clinical professor of radiology and breast imaging lead for Hamilton Health Sciences.

“The (program) sends women reminder letters when it’s time to book their appointment, so it’s very easy to stay up-to-date with screening.”

Women can book their own Ontario Breast Screening Program appointment at one of the 21 sites spread across the region, or go through their health care provider.

To learn more, visit hnhbscreenforlife.ca.http://www.hnhbscreenforlife.ca