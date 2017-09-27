Sherwood high school's 50th anniversary committee needs help, memorabilia

The Sherwood Secondary School 50th anniversary committee is looking for help and memorabilia as it approaches its Oct. 21 celebration.

Volunteers are needed to help with organization and setup, says committee member and former teacher Paul Woods. The committee is also looking for old memorabilia such as shirts, jackets, photos and trophies to display during the reunion at the east Mountain high school.

Call 905-383-3377 or see sherwood50.ca.

