Animal Angel Rescue Foundation holds annual Mutt Strut at Devil’s Punch Bowl Conservation Area

The Animal Angel Rescue Foundation held its annual Mutt Strut fundraiser on Sept. 23 at the Devil’s Punch Bowl Conservation Area.

About 35 people and their dogs participated in the one-kilometre walkathon and raised $7,300 for AARF, which rescues, rehabilitates and re-homes abandoned, abused and unwanted animals.

Stoney Creek resident Deanna Maerz established the not-for-profit foundation in 1998 and works with Hamilton Animal Services and the community by taking dogs into AARF’s foster program and then finding them forever homes.

Maerz said people “go above and beyond” to help AARF and she’s very grateful for their support.