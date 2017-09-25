Bishop Ryan students raise over $2,000 for Stoney Creek Terry Fox Run

Bishop Ryan Catholic Secondary School students raised more than $2,000 for the Canadian Cancer Society at the 2017 Stoney Creek Terry Fox Run.

For the fifth consecutive year, over 70 Bishop Ryan students participated in the Sept. 17 event at Hutch's on the Beach.

Organized by Grade 11 student Fatima Abbas, the event provided students with an opportunity to support a true Canadian hero.

"It was a great experience," said Abbas, who has been actively involved in the school's nationally recognized student leadership group, the Celtic Circle. "It's such a great cause and no matter how much you donate, every dollar counts."