Stoney Creek's Mountain View School chosen for Indigo's Adopt a School campaign

Stoney Creek’s Mountain View School has been chosen as a recipient for the Indigo 2017 Adopt a School program.

The campaign is now underway and continues until Oct. 8.

Coles in Eastgate Square is assisting with a three-week campaign, providing an opportunity for the school to purchase new books and educational resources.

According to an Indigo Love of Reading Foundation study, school libraries can only afford to purchase one new book per year for every three children. Indigo’s Adopt a School program will unite 185 high-needs elementary schools with local Indigo, Chapters and Coles stores, raising funds to help ignite children’s literacy development.

The Adopt a School Story Contest is a new addition this year. Readers can get involved by sharing a short story on the online profile of a participating school, with an option to “heart” their favourite stories. In each province, the top five schools with the most “heart” stories will have a chance to win a top prize of a $2,500 Indigo eGiftcard to purchase new books. The remaining four schools in each province will receive a $500 Indigo eGiftcard for new library resources. The top prize will be selected by random draw.

For complete details, see adoptaschool.indigo.ca.

