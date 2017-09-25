Hamilton Police Service looking for victim services branch volunteers

The Hamilton Police Service is recruiting volunteers for its victim services branch.

Volunteers work with police to offer emotional assistance, information, resources and other forms of support to individuals who have been physically hurt, threatened, survived a tragedy, suffered a traumatic loss or witnessed a traumatic event.

“We’re looking for empathetic, compassionate, community-minded citizens to join our team,” says branch administrator Susan Double. “Our volunteers play a very important role in providing emotional assistance to victims when they are at their most vulnerable. This is a great opportunity for individuals to gain experience and skills in crisis intervention, while providing a valuable contribution to the Hamilton community.”

Candidates must be at least 21 years old and excellent listeners. They also must have a valid driver’s licence and vehicle.