Dundas’ Routes Youth Centre holds scrap metal and electronics drive

It’s time to clear out your yards and garages of unwanted scrap metal and electronics.

Routes Youth Centre wants to help for four reasons — it’s fun; it helps the environment by properly recycling; it’s part of the centre’s work training and experience; and a few dollars are raised to keep the drop-in program operating.

A Scrap Metal and Electronics Drive is planned for Saturday, Oct. 14, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Westoby Arena, 70 Olympic Dr., Dundas.

Anything metal or electric/electronic is welcome. Propane tanks cannot be accepted due to their explosive potential during disposal.