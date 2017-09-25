Diwali celebration at Hamilton City Hall Oct. 7

In partnership with Canada 150, Hindu Samaj Women’s Outreach Group is inviting the public to celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights, on Oct. 7.

The free event will be celebrated between 1 and 4 p.m. at Hamilton City Hall with a cultural program and snacks.

The theme is "Integration of Diverse Cultures to Celebrate Canada 150." As part of that, there will also be a heritage display of Indo-Canadian settlement in Hamilton from the 1960s onward with guided presentations.

