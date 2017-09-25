Diwali celebration at Hamilton City Hall Oct. 7

In partnership with Canada 150, Hindu Samaj Women’s Outreach Group is inviting the public to celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights, on Oct. 7.
The free event will be celebrated between 1 and 4 p.m. at Hamilton City Hall with a cultural program and snacks.
The theme is "Integration of Diverse Cultures to Celebrate Canada 150." As part of that, there will also be a heritage display of Indo-Canadian settlement in Hamilton from the 1960s onward with guided presentations.
In partnership with Canada 150, Hindu Samaj Women’s Outreach Group is inviting the public to celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights, on Oct. 7.
The free event will be celebrated between 1 and 4 p.m. at Hamilton City Hall with a cultural program and snacks.
The theme is "Integration of Diverse Cultures to Celebrate Canada 150." As part of that, there will also be a heritage display of Indo-Canadian settlement in Hamilton from the 1960s onward with guided presentations.
In partnership with Canada 150, Hindu Samaj Women’s Outreach Group is inviting the public to celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights, on Oct. 7.
The free event will be celebrated between 1 and 4 p.m. at Hamilton City Hall with a cultural program and snacks.
The theme is "Integration of Diverse Cultures to Celebrate Canada 150." As part of that, there will also be a heritage display of Indo-Canadian settlement in Hamilton from the 1960s onward with guided presentations.