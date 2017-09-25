Hamilton’s Wentworth stairs close for four weeks

The Wentworth escarpment stairs are closed for four weeks.
The closure began Monday to allow crews to rehabilitate the footings at the base of the stairs and complete proactive work to alleviate erosion along the footpath beside the stairs, the city said in a news release.
There will be no pedestrian access on the upper or lower sections of the Wentworth stairs throughout the construction period.
