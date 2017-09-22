Owners get training, earn grants through Hamilton Small Business Enterprise Centre

New business owner Nina Lewin has nothing but praise for the assistance she received this spring through the Hamilton Small Business Enterprise Centre.
Lewin, who launched Senior Transport Plus last June, was one of 45 participants in the inaugural Starter Company Plus program.
Along with training opportunities in business planning, marketing and finances, Dundas resident Lewin received a $5,000 grant.
“The grant was tremendous as a boost,” said Lewin. “Developing your own business from the ground up ... it can be a bit lonely, but the grant was a real recognition of the work that I do and am doing.”
Senior Transport Plus helps people who have difficulty transporting themselves to all types of appointments, and provides non-medical support that family members are unable to manage due to distance or competing demands on their time.
The service, said Lewin, differs from a taxi and DARTS, which simply take people to and from their homes.
“We assist seniors in the door and will help by putting away groceries, attending medical appointments and taking notes which can be emailed to adult children or other care support providers,” she said.
Lewin, 48, worked as a social worker — the last 15 with the Alzheimer’s society — before starting her own business.
“I saw how much caregivers had to juggle,” she said. “Sometimes, it can be totally overwhelming and I just thought there needed to be a gap filler.”
Lewin spent the bulk of her $5,000 grant on advertising to get the word out about Senior Transport Plus. She hopes to continue to grow the business, employing a couple of part-time workers and a possibly utilizing another couple of vehicles.
Kristin Huigenbos, co-ordinator of the Hamilton Small Business Enterprise Centre, said Starter Company Plus is a new Ontario government initiative designed to create new business opportunities and jobs. The program is delivered across the Small Business Enterprise Centre network of five Ontario offices. Hamilton has been awarded 84 grants of $5,000 to disburse before March 31, 2019. Thirty-three have already been awarded.
Huigenbos said to qualify for Starter Company Plus, businesses must be less than a year old. Applicants must also be over the age of 18, and be looking to take their business full-time. The program runs for six months, with monthly meeting commitments. Along with the initial training, there are ongoing mentorship opportunities available.
Also taking part in the program and receiving a $5,000 grant was Ancaster resident Olivia Mouriopoulos of My Friend Olive’s Life Care. The goal of the business is to maintain and maximize the quality of life for elderly parents and grandparents in their homes.
The next deadline for applications to Starter Company Plus is Oct. 10. Anyone interested in applying for the program should visit www.investinhamilton.ca/mentoring-programs. The Small Business Enterprise Centre is a branch of Economic Development Hamilton.
New business owner Nina Lewin has nothing but praise for the assistance she received this spring through the Hamilton Small Business Enterprise Centre.
Lewin, who launched Senior Transport Plus last June, was one of 45 participants in the inaugural Starter Company Plus program.
Along with training opportunities in business planning, marketing and finances, Dundas resident Lewin received a $5,000 grant.
“The grant was tremendous as a boost,” said Lewin. “Developing your own business from the ground up ... it can be a bit lonely, but the grant was a real recognition of the work that I do and am doing.”
Senior Transport Plus helps people who have difficulty transporting themselves to all types of appointments, and provides non-medical support that family members are unable to manage due to distance or competing demands on their time.
The service, said Lewin, differs from a taxi and DARTS, which simply take people to and from their homes.
“We assist seniors in the door and will help by putting away groceries, attending medical appointments and taking notes which can be emailed to adult children or other care support providers,” she said.
Lewin, 48, worked as a social worker — the last 15 with the Alzheimer’s society — before starting her own business.
“I saw how much caregivers had to juggle,” she said. “Sometimes, it can be totally overwhelming and I just thought there needed to be a gap filler.”
Lewin spent the bulk of her $5,000 grant on advertising to get the word out about Senior Transport Plus. She hopes to continue to grow the business, employing a couple of part-time workers and a possibly utilizing another couple of vehicles.
Kristin Huigenbos, co-ordinator of the Hamilton Small Business Enterprise Centre, said Starter Company Plus is a new Ontario government initiative designed to create new business opportunities and jobs. The program is delivered across the Small Business Enterprise Centre network of five Ontario offices. Hamilton has been awarded 84 grants of $5,000 to disburse before March 31, 2019. Thirty-three have already been awarded.
Huigenbos said to qualify for Starter Company Plus, businesses must be less than a year old. Applicants must also be over the age of 18, and be looking to take their business full-time. The program runs for six months, with monthly meeting commitments. Along with the initial training, there are ongoing mentorship opportunities available.
Also taking part in the program and receiving a $5,000 grant was Ancaster resident Olivia Mouriopoulos of My Friend Olive’s Life Care. The goal of the business is to maintain and maximize the quality of life for elderly parents and grandparents in their homes.
The next deadline for applications to Starter Company Plus is Oct. 10. Anyone interested in applying for the program should visit www.investinhamilton.ca/mentoring-programs. The Small Business Enterprise Centre is a branch of Economic Development Hamilton.
New business owner Nina Lewin has nothing but praise for the assistance she received this spring through the Hamilton Small Business Enterprise Centre.
Lewin, who launched Senior Transport Plus last June, was one of 45 participants in the inaugural Starter Company Plus program.
Along with training opportunities in business planning, marketing and finances, Dundas resident Lewin received a $5,000 grant.
“The grant was tremendous as a boost,” said Lewin. “Developing your own business from the ground up ... it can be a bit lonely, but the grant was a real recognition of the work that I do and am doing.”
Senior Transport Plus helps people who have difficulty transporting themselves to all types of appointments, and provides non-medical support that family members are unable to manage due to distance or competing demands on their time.
The service, said Lewin, differs from a taxi and DARTS, which simply take people to and from their homes.
“We assist seniors in the door and will help by putting away groceries, attending medical appointments and taking notes which can be emailed to adult children or other care support providers,” she said.
Lewin, 48, worked as a social worker — the last 15 with the Alzheimer’s society — before starting her own business.
“I saw how much caregivers had to juggle,” she said. “Sometimes, it can be totally overwhelming and I just thought there needed to be a gap filler.”
Lewin spent the bulk of her $5,000 grant on advertising to get the word out about Senior Transport Plus. She hopes to continue to grow the business, employing a couple of part-time workers and a possibly utilizing another couple of vehicles.
Kristin Huigenbos, co-ordinator of the Hamilton Small Business Enterprise Centre, said Starter Company Plus is a new Ontario government initiative designed to create new business opportunities and jobs. The program is delivered across the Small Business Enterprise Centre network of five Ontario offices. Hamilton has been awarded 84 grants of $5,000 to disburse before March 31, 2019. Thirty-three have already been awarded.
Huigenbos said to qualify for Starter Company Plus, businesses must be less than a year old. Applicants must also be over the age of 18, and be looking to take their business full-time. The program runs for six months, with monthly meeting commitments. Along with the initial training, there are ongoing mentorship opportunities available.
Also taking part in the program and receiving a $5,000 grant was Ancaster resident Olivia Mouriopoulos of My Friend Olive’s Life Care. The goal of the business is to maintain and maximize the quality of life for elderly parents and grandparents in their homes.
The next deadline for applications to Starter Company Plus is Oct. 10. Anyone interested in applying for the program should visit www.investinhamilton.ca/mentoring-programs. The Small Business Enterprise Centre is a branch of Economic Development Hamilton.