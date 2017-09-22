Owners get training, earn grants through Hamilton Small Business Enterprise Centre

New business owner Nina Lewin has nothing but praise for the assistance she received this spring through the Hamilton Small Business Enterprise Centre.

Lewin, who launched Senior Transport Plus last June, was one of 45 participants in the inaugural Starter Company Plus program.

Along with training opportunities in business planning, marketing and finances, Dundas resident Lewin received a $5,000 grant.

“The grant was tremendous as a boost,” said Lewin. “Developing your own business from the ground up ... it can be a bit lonely, but the grant was a real recognition of the work that I do and am doing.”

Senior Transport Plus helps people who have difficulty transporting themselves to all types of appointments, and provides non-medical support that family members are unable to manage due to distance or competing demands on their time.

The service, said Lewin, differs from a taxi and DARTS, which simply take people to and from their homes.

“We assist seniors in the door and will help by putting away groceries, attending medical appointments and taking notes which can be emailed to adult children or other care support providers,” she said.

Lewin, 48, worked as a social worker — the last 15 with the Alzheimer’s society — before starting her own business.

“I saw how much caregivers had to juggle,” she said. “Sometimes, it can be totally overwhelming and I just thought there needed to be a gap filler.”

Lewin spent the bulk of her $5,000 grant on advertising to get the word out about Senior Transport Plus. She hopes to continue to grow the business, employing a couple of part-time workers and a possibly utilizing another couple of vehicles.