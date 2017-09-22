Dundas Junior Civitan Club invites new members

Civitan International celebrates 100 years of service this year, and the Dundas Junior Civitan Club welcomes teens to join them in giving back.
Over the past year, the community service club has volunteered in hands-on projects supporting charities like St. Joseph’s Villa, the Field and Stream Rescue Team and the Mark Preece House.
Funds have also been raised to benefit Wesley Urban Ministries, Big Brothers and the Civitan International Research Centre.
As well, teens have worked with the Dundas District Civitan Club to provide social opportunities for adults with developmental disabilities and with other Junior Civitan clubs to clean up the environment.
This summer, after winning the Canadian District West Outstanding Club President, 17-year-old Dundas Valley High School student Stacie Perreault travelled to Birmingham, Ala., where she represented Dundas at the centennial celebration. Delegates listening to motivational speakers and attended workshops.
Perreault returned enthusiastic about upcoming plans for the club.
“I’m very excited to help out in the community, make some new friends and see where this year will take us,” she said.
The Dundas Junior Civitan Club is open to young people ages 12 to 18, and meets biweekly on Wednesday nights. An open house takes place on Oct. 4, 7-8 p.m. at 15 Baldwin St.
