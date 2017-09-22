Dundas Junior Civitan Club invites new members

Civitan International celebrates 100 years of service this year, and the Dundas Junior Civitan Club welcomes teens to join them in giving back.

Over the past year, the community service club has volunteered in hands-on projects supporting charities like St. Joseph’s Villa, the Field and Stream Rescue Team and the Mark Preece House.

Funds have also been raised to benefit Wesley Urban Ministries, Big Brothers and the Civitan International Research Centre.

As well, teens have worked with the Dundas District Civitan Club to provide social opportunities for adults with developmental disabilities and with other Junior Civitan clubs to clean up the environment.