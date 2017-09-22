Strides For The General raises $200K

The seventh annual Strides For The General raised more than $200,000.
Money from the event, which took place at Bayfront Park, helps Hamilton General Hospital and the Regional Rehabilitation Centre.
Since 2011, the event has enabled the purchase of nearly 40 pieces of life-saving medical equipment.
More than 700 participants comprised of patients, hospital teams and community members took part in the event.
The seventh annual Strides For The General raised more than $200,000.
Money from the event, which took place at Bayfront Park, helps Hamilton General Hospital and the Regional Rehabilitation Centre.
Since 2011, the event has enabled the purchase of nearly 40 pieces of life-saving medical equipment.
More than 700 participants comprised of patients, hospital teams and community members took part in the event.
The seventh annual Strides For The General raised more than $200,000.
Money from the event, which took place at Bayfront Park, helps Hamilton General Hospital and the Regional Rehabilitation Centre.
Since 2011, the event has enabled the purchase of nearly 40 pieces of life-saving medical equipment.
More than 700 participants comprised of patients, hospital teams and community members took part in the event.