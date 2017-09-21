Help others through Dundas Community Food Drive

The Dundas Community Food Drive hits the streets on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Donations should be left at residents’ front doors by 9 a.m. Volunteers will collect items between 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Donations can also be made at the Dundas fire station in Memorial Square.

Two hundred volunteers are needed to help as drivers or canvassers. Volunteers are asked to meet at the Salvation Army headquarters at the corner of King and John streets.

Shirley Molloy of the Dundas Salvation Army encourages residents to take an hour of their time to assist by driving or riding along with someone to pick up food.

“Our greatest need is to get the routes covered,” she said. “Once in, the food can be sorted and date-checked by our trained volunteers.”

Each year, the Salvation Army Food Bank provides emergency food through roughly 3,500 client visits. Molloy said regardless of the status of a community deemed wealthy, there are still families who struggle to provide the basic necessities.

“Once the rent is paid, there is little to spend on food, hydro, clothing, or anything else,” she said. “In order to help people at their most difficult times, we need the help of our community.”

For more information about the Dundas Community Food Drive, call Dundas Community Services at 905-627-5461 or the Salvation Army at 905-627-0572.