Hamilton District Christian High students create disc golf course

Hamilton District Christian High invites the community to try its new disc golf course on Garner and Glancaster roads campus.

The course began as a Grade 10 Venture class project. After some research, students learned disc golf is a rapidly growing sport in North America, but there are very few courses in the Hamilton area. The students believed that since it is easy to play, disc golf could be a fun activity during lunch or after school and that, with many new neighbourhoods being built around the school, a course would also benefit the local community.

Since Hamilton District Christian High uses project-based learning as a key way for students to experience high school, the Grade 10 students took an active role in all stages of the project. They did the initial planning work and presented a proposal to the school principal and board of directors. Students also secured a budget and determined required materials, collaborated with professional disc golf player Chris Ozolins to design the course layout and contacted companies for help with construction.

The course is free to the public; players just need to bring their own discs.