Ancaster, Hamilton Mountain Home Depot stores support young people

Good Shepherd Youth Services has created a more homelike environment at its Brennan House residential mental health treatment program for youth thanks to the Home Depot Foundation.

The project included new flooring and other renovations, and was funded with a $30,000 grant from the Home Depot Canada Foundation. The grants support renovation and repair projects and programs that provide vulnerable and homeless youth with access to safe, stable housing and support services.

“The old flooring was over 10 years old, dark and dingy and desperately in need of replacement,” says director of youth services Loretta Hill-Finamore. “We are so grateful to the Home Depot Foundation for helping us improve the livability of Brennan House by creating a more welcoming and homelike environment for our youth.”

In addition to the grant, the Ancaster and Hamilton Mountain Home Depot stores raised $18,106 during the Orange Door in-store campaign to support critical programs for homeless and street-involved youth across Good Shepherd Youth Services.