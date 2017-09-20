Memorial Elementary School fuelling up for professional race-car driver Dave Connelly

Memorial Elementary School is gearing up for a fast guest with a winning record.

The school will welcome professional race-car driver Dave Connelly for a two-part event on Sept. 27.

The CASCAR and NASCAR series veteran will first deliver a student presentation about race-car safety and rev up his 500-horsepower Dodge Challenger beginning at 1:45 p.m. on the back playground.

School volunteers and Connelly will then run a community barbecue from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fortinos Fiesta Mall. Attendees will get a chance to hang out with Connelly, have a photo taken with his car, partake in hotdogs and sausages, as well as purchase raffle tickets for the opportunity to win two spots to attend a day with Connelly, learning to drive one of his 500hp stock cars at a track.

The pit stops are part of Connelly’s Fuel for Kids program.

“I think the kids will be really excited about having a real race-car driver here and seeing the car,” principal Ian Pellizzari said. “The community barbecue also will be a fun event for people of all ages.”

Connelly’s Fuel for Kids program is a school fundraiser backed by his major sponsor, Fortinos.

The program’s been operating at different schools all over Ontario for the last 12 years, with community barbecues helping to raise more than $300,000 for various initiatives.

Memorial Elementary School is getting a chance to participate in the program for the first time, after being approached by Fortinos Fiesta Mall in May.

Pellizzari said the Fuel for Kids program not only gets kids excited about something, but also teaches them the importance of safely.