The Stelvio Pass is just the beginning

And even before heading up to the summit, just getting to the town of Bormio at the foot of the climb meant going through scores of tunnels (some up to eight kilometres long at an average 100 km/h) bored through the mountains that proved nerve-wracking.

But that was child’s play compared to the Stelvio climb that began simple enough, as my co-driver and I headed up the near constant 10 per cent grade.

To climb something like that, you need power and the base Stelvio and Stelvio Ti we were driving are fitted with a 2.0-litre, single cam twin scroll Turbo MultiAir2 engine with 280 hp and, more importantly, a solid 306 lb/ft of torque.

That kind of grunt plus the Q4 AWD and an eight-speed automatic transmission with the biggest paddle shifters I’ve ever seen on a production vehicle were what we need for an ascent like the Stelvio.

Those paddles shift in less than 100 milliseconds and Alfa Romeo claims the steering is 20 per cent more precise than its competitors.

The AWD is rear-biased, but can transfer up to 50 per cent of grip to the front wheels. A mechanical rear-locking differential is standard with an open differential at the front.

The transmission response is driver selectable in three modes: Dynamic, Natural and Advanced Efficiency (Eco). Naturally we were in Dynamic throughout.

With trucks, cars, cyclists and even inline skaters likely to appear in any instant, stopping, especially on the descent, is crucial. The Stelvio is up to the task with 13-inch front discs with four-piston Brembo calipers and 12.5-inch rotors at the rear with a single piston Brembo.

The brakes can haul the Stelvio down from 100-0 km/h in 37.5 metres without feeling any ABS intervention.

We were doing great in our ascent until we hit the cloud layer, which reduced visibility down to a matter of feet ahead, to the point it rattled me.

Despite the odd cow standing in the middle of the road, we finally rose above the clouds and mist to emerge into brilliant sunshine made more so by the backlighting off the Italian mountain tops.

I can’t remember being more happy to come to a full stop.

Surrounded by hoards of high school age skiers enjoying an outing, the vista and vibrancy of the place was astounding.

During the presentation at the Alfa Romeo Museum in Milan, we were told the overall design had to be true to the essence of the brand, or as a presenter said, “more to do with the heart than the head."

Core to the sensational handling is a near perfect 50:50 front:rear weight balance with great pains taken to reduce weight, with aluminum used for the suspension, rear body and hood plus a carbon fibre driveshaft that cut 16 kilograms.

The shape of the body is lovely with the classic grille setting the tone with clever touches everywhere, such as the exhaust tips blending into the rear valance panel.

The interior is minimalistic and almost austere with too much black trim for my taste. But the meaty flat-bottom steering wheel felt great to the touch and most of the controls were placed as high as possible in the dash for the driver to see at a glance.

But it is still a SUV and utility is expected. Stelvio delivers with 1,677 litres (66.0 cu ft) of cargo volume behind the front seat and a towing capacity of 1,361 litres (3,000 lb).

Leading edge safety covers all the bases including full-speed Forward Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure with visibility aided by available Blind-spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Path detection with front and rear-park assist sensors.

Canada’s 37 Alfa Romeo dealerships will offer the Stelvio starting at $52,995 and the Ti (Turismo Internazionale) at $54,995, to be followed later this year by the awesome 505 hp Quadrifoglio.

In a world where utility is the main reason for buying a SUV, you seldom come across one where passion is the reason for buying.

The 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio really is an SUV that is “more to do with the heart than the head."



