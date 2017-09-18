Raised garden beds add dimension to your outdoor landscape

Fall is the perfect time to start new landscape planning and installation projects. Temperatures are generally such that outdoor work becomes more pleasurable than the hot summer months. From garden design and planting to hard surfaces and fences, there is always something homeowners have in mind to plan and complete on their property.

Whether a house lot is completely flat or has several elevations throughout, one option that might be considered is the addition of raised garden beds. For aesthetics and sometimes out of necessity, retained gardens definitely add value to the landscape.

A raised bed provides dimension and appeal, especially to flat properties. Conversely, a level garden can be created where a difficult slope exists provided it is placed correctly and does not interfere with the natural flow of water or the developer’s drainage swales.

Retaining walls provide a clean edge when bordering lawns and provide soil retention when adjacent to hard surfaces. A wall installed 16-20 inches above grade and beside a walkway or patio can be used for seating. Avoid trailing or prickly plants to keep the seating free of foliage. Steer clear of plants that attract stinging insects.

Raised garden beds can be a blessing for homeowners suffering challenging issues such as difficulty bending or kneeling. Often walls can be used to sit on while tending plants. From flower and shrub gardens to vegetable and herb crops, raised beds may be the option for those who love gardening but must deal with mobility issues.

Construct walls from manufactured retaining systems; boulders; wood, composite or concrete. Use a material that compliments the style and colour of your home and hard surfaces. Durability and longevity are important factors as is the purpose of the wall. All applications have specific retainment requirements. Use only materials suited for individual needs. Your contractor or building supply store should advise you of the type of materials that are required for your specific application.

Once the retaining wall is constructed, use a heavy duty landscape fabric to line the ‘hidden’ side of the wall before drainage pipes; gravel and soil are added. The fabric should control leaching of soil through the wall however it must allow easy water drainage while retaining the soil.

As you make plans to develop your new property or revamp your existing one, take time to consider whether a raised, retained garden could become a special highlight of your property. Properly installed, your garden bed complete with retaining wall just may be that exceptional feature in your landscape.

