Ron Joyce Children's Health Centre offers free workshops for parents of children 6 and under

The Infant-Parent Program at the Ron Joyce Children’s Health Centre is offering free eight-session workshops for parents of children six years and under.

• COPEing With Toddler Behaviour: For moms and dads of children 12-36 months. Participants will learn strategies to enhance the parent-child relationship and improve child behaviour. Sessions begin Tuesday, Sept. 19, 6-8 p.m. at Ron Joyce Children’s Health Centre, 325 Wellington St. N., Hamilton.

• Circle of Security Parenting Group: For moms and dads of children one to six years old. Participants will learn strategies to enhance the parent-child relationship and improve child behaviour. Sessions begin Monday, Oct. 16, 1-3 p.m. at Kiwanis Boys and Girls Club, 45 Ellis Ave., Hamilton.

• Right From the Start: For moms and dads of babies under 24 months. Participants will learn how to read babies' cues and foster infant attachment and security. Sessions begin Saturday, Oct. 21, 10 a.m. to noon at Ron Joyce Children’s Health Centre, 325 Wellington St. N.