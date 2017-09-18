PetSmart upper Stoney Creek helps animals in need

PetSmart in upper Stoney Creek is doing its part to lend a paw to animals in need.

The 1779 Stone Church Rd. E. location participated in PetSmart Charities of Canada’s National Adoption Weekend Sept. 15 to 17.

The store had more than 65 kittens and cats looking for families to call their own. All of the adorable felines were from the Simcoe and District Humane Society, Abandoned Cats Rescue and Hamilton Animal Services.

Assistant manager Alex Merritt says the event was a big success thanks to the community.

The community response was excellent.

“We had 44 adoptions,” she said. “The community response was excellent. Any cats that weren’t adopted were left at the store and they’re still available.”

Almost all of the 128 PetSmart locations across Canada took part in the national adoption weekend with a goal of finding more than 2,000 animals forever homes. The pets came from over 200 animal welfare organizations throughout the country.

PetSmart Charities of Canada’s National Adoption program has helped nearly 245,000 animals find families to call their own since 1999.

Merritt said there are many homeless animals in communities across Canada.

“To have a partner like PetSmart that’s able to help find homes for some of these animals is really important,” she said.



