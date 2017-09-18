Dundas runners remember Terry Fox

It was a great show of community spirit at the Dundas Terry Fox Run on Sunday at the Dundas Driving Park.

About 500 members of the community raised over $12,500 for the Terry Fox Foundation. There were participants of all ages, and teams were made up of families and friends, co-workers and sports organizations.

Organizers thank the participants, volunteers and the local business community for their support.

If you missed the run and wish to make a donation, visit www.terryfox.org.