Hamilton Victory Gardens seeks volunteers as harvest approaches

There’s still a lot of work to do in the garden — and a lot of help needed to get it done, says Hamilton Victory Gardens.

Several new volunteers came out Saturday to HVG’s recruitment drive, but more people are needed heading into the autumn harvest, says Greta Ludlow, co-ordinator for HVG’s Macassa Lodge site.

There is still plenty of produce, from beans to spinach and beets to tomatoes, to be harvested from the 81 raised beds at Macassa in the coming weeks, she notes.

“As we’re winding down, we also need to get the compost shredded, turn the beds and get ready for spring,” says Ludlow.