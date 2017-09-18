Hamilton Victory Gardens seeks volunteers as harvest approaches

There’s still a lot of work to do in the garden — and a lot of help needed to get it done, says Hamilton Victory Gardens.
Several new volunteers came out Saturday to HVG’s recruitment drive, but more people are needed heading into the autumn harvest, says Greta Ludlow, co-ordinator for HVG’s Macassa Lodge site.
There is still plenty of produce, from beans to spinach and beets to tomatoes, to be harvested from the 81 raised beds at Macassa in the coming weeks, she notes.
“As we’re winding down, we also need to get the compost shredded, turn the beds and get ready for spring,” says Ludlow.
Volunteers aren’t asked to commit to a regular schedule, they can just show up whenever they can, she says. All tools are provided.
Hamilton Victory Gardens, founded in 2011 by Bill and Judy Wilcox, operates 15 garden sites around the city.
Over the first six years, more than 175,000 pounds of produce was harvested and donated to food banks and meal programs.
Vegetables from the Macassa gardens is donated to Neighbour to Neighbour for its food bank.
To volunteer, call 289-880-5052 or see hamiltonvictorygardens.org.
There’s still a lot of work to do in the garden — and a lot of help needed to get it done, says Hamilton Victory Gardens.
Several new volunteers came out Saturday to HVG’s recruitment drive, but more people are needed heading into the autumn harvest, says Greta Ludlow, co-ordinator for HVG’s Macassa Lodge site.
There is still plenty of produce, from beans to spinach and beets to tomatoes, to be harvested from the 81 raised beds at Macassa in the coming weeks, she notes.
“As we’re winding down, we also need to get the compost shredded, turn the beds and get ready for spring,” says Ludlow.
Volunteers aren’t asked to commit to a regular schedule, they can just show up whenever they can, she says. All tools are provided.
Hamilton Victory Gardens, founded in 2011 by Bill and Judy Wilcox, operates 15 garden sites around the city.
Over the first six years, more than 175,000 pounds of produce was harvested and donated to food banks and meal programs.
Vegetables from the Macassa gardens is donated to Neighbour to Neighbour for its food bank.
To volunteer, call 289-880-5052 or see hamiltonvictorygardens.org.
There’s still a lot of work to do in the garden — and a lot of help needed to get it done, says Hamilton Victory Gardens.
Several new volunteers came out Saturday to HVG’s recruitment drive, but more people are needed heading into the autumn harvest, says Greta Ludlow, co-ordinator for HVG’s Macassa Lodge site.
There is still plenty of produce, from beans to spinach and beets to tomatoes, to be harvested from the 81 raised beds at Macassa in the coming weeks, she notes.
“As we’re winding down, we also need to get the compost shredded, turn the beds and get ready for spring,” says Ludlow.
Volunteers aren’t asked to commit to a regular schedule, they can just show up whenever they can, she says. All tools are provided.
Hamilton Victory Gardens, founded in 2011 by Bill and Judy Wilcox, operates 15 garden sites around the city.
Over the first six years, more than 175,000 pounds of produce was harvested and donated to food banks and meal programs.
Vegetables from the Macassa gardens is donated to Neighbour to Neighbour for its food bank.
To volunteer, call 289-880-5052 or see hamiltonvictorygardens.org.