Hamilton gardeners earn Monarch Awards

Three residents from the west end of the city have been named as finalists for the 2017 Monarch Awards.

Nadia Coakley, west Hamilton, and Dundas residents Matthew Mills and Katie West will be presented the awards “for gardens that nature loves, by gardeners who love nature” by Mayor Fred Eisenberger on Tuesday night.

Now in their second year, the awards were created out of concern for declining insect populations, especially Monarch butterflies and bees. The award celebrates gardens and gardeners for their contribution to a biodiverse, sustainable environment.

“In creating the award, we wanted to recognize people who plant habitat in their yards for pollinator species and wildlife in general,” said Bev Wagar, one of the initiative’s creators. “The goal is to promote the validity of gardens that are created to be ecologically functional but may fall under a non-traditional esthetic.”