Hamilton gardeners earn Monarch Awards

Three residents from the west end of the city have been named as finalists for the 2017 Monarch Awards.
Nadia Coakley, west Hamilton, and Dundas residents Matthew Mills and Katie West will be presented the awards “for gardens that nature loves, by gardeners who love nature” by Mayor Fred Eisenberger on Tuesday night.
Now in their second year, the awards were created out of concern for declining insect populations, especially Monarch butterflies and bees. The award celebrates gardens and gardeners for their contribution to a biodiverse, sustainable environment.
“In creating the award, we wanted to recognize people who plant habitat in their yards for pollinator species and wildlife in general,” said Bev Wagar, one of the initiative’s creators. “The goal is to promote the validity of gardens that are created to be ecologically functional but may fall under a non-traditional esthetic.”
Crown Point resident and last year’s finalist Amy Taylor is the 2017 Monarch Awards competition winner. Kelly Jamieson of Crown Point was also a finalist.
The award’s organizing committee includes staff from the Pollinator Paradise Project (Environment Hamilton and Hamilton Naturalists’ Club), along with volunteers from the Royal Botanical Gardens, the Crown Point Garden Club and individual supporters.
More than 50 people entered the competition this year.
The five winners will each receive a handcrafted wooden plaque by local woodworker Trisha Fraser. All entrants will also receive a “We’re Feeding Pollinators” sign, a Monarch Awards sticker and special early-bird shopping at the upcoming native plant sale hosted by the Hamilton Naturalists Club.
Three residents from the west end of the city have been named as finalists for the 2017 Monarch Awards.
Nadia Coakley, west Hamilton, and Dundas residents Matthew Mills and Katie West will be presented the awards “for gardens that nature loves, by gardeners who love nature” by Mayor Fred Eisenberger on Tuesday night.
Now in their second year, the awards were created out of concern for declining insect populations, especially Monarch butterflies and bees. The award celebrates gardens and gardeners for their contribution to a biodiverse, sustainable environment.
“In creating the award, we wanted to recognize people who plant habitat in their yards for pollinator species and wildlife in general,” said Bev Wagar, one of the initiative’s creators. “The goal is to promote the validity of gardens that are created to be ecologically functional but may fall under a non-traditional esthetic.”
Crown Point resident and last year’s finalist Amy Taylor is the 2017 Monarch Awards competition winner. Kelly Jamieson of Crown Point was also a finalist.
The award’s organizing committee includes staff from the Pollinator Paradise Project (Environment Hamilton and Hamilton Naturalists’ Club), along with volunteers from the Royal Botanical Gardens, the Crown Point Garden Club and individual supporters.
More than 50 people entered the competition this year.
The five winners will each receive a handcrafted wooden plaque by local woodworker Trisha Fraser. All entrants will also receive a “We’re Feeding Pollinators” sign, a Monarch Awards sticker and special early-bird shopping at the upcoming native plant sale hosted by the Hamilton Naturalists Club.
Three residents from the west end of the city have been named as finalists for the 2017 Monarch Awards.
Nadia Coakley, west Hamilton, and Dundas residents Matthew Mills and Katie West will be presented the awards “for gardens that nature loves, by gardeners who love nature” by Mayor Fred Eisenberger on Tuesday night.
Now in their second year, the awards were created out of concern for declining insect populations, especially Monarch butterflies and bees. The award celebrates gardens and gardeners for their contribution to a biodiverse, sustainable environment.
“In creating the award, we wanted to recognize people who plant habitat in their yards for pollinator species and wildlife in general,” said Bev Wagar, one of the initiative’s creators. “The goal is to promote the validity of gardens that are created to be ecologically functional but may fall under a non-traditional esthetic.”
Crown Point resident and last year’s finalist Amy Taylor is the 2017 Monarch Awards competition winner. Kelly Jamieson of Crown Point was also a finalist.
The award’s organizing committee includes staff from the Pollinator Paradise Project (Environment Hamilton and Hamilton Naturalists’ Club), along with volunteers from the Royal Botanical Gardens, the Crown Point Garden Club and individual supporters.
More than 50 people entered the competition this year.
The five winners will each receive a handcrafted wooden plaque by local woodworker Trisha Fraser. All entrants will also receive a “We’re Feeding Pollinators” sign, a Monarch Awards sticker and special early-bird shopping at the upcoming native plant sale hosted by the Hamilton Naturalists Club.