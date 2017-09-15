Ancaster’s Bay-Lynx Manufacturing celebrates 25th anniversary

President Greg Koppelaar said Friday it was a “super feeling” as customers, suppliers, and the business community gathered to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Bay-Lynx Manufacturing.

The family-owned business, located on Wilson Street near Highway 52, has been manufacturing equipment for the construction and transportation industries since 1992.

“I’m very proud and humbled to be able to take the family business into another generation and to employ good, skilled workers and support families in the community,” said Koppelaar.

The Koppelaar family, also based in Ancaster, has a 50-year history in steel construction. The company manufactures and exports equipment that it designs and builds at its 47,000-square-foot facility and head office in Ancaster. The primary products are stone spreaders, volumetric concrete mixers, and steel-beam cambering units, all customized to suit clients’ needs.