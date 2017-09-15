PetSmart upper Stoney Creek helping animals in need

PetSmart in upper Stoney Creek is doing its part to lend a paw to animals in need.

The 1779 Stone Church Rd. E. location is participating in PetSmart Charities of Canada’s National Adoption Weekend beginning today (Friday).

The parking lot will be filled with about 70 kittens and cats looking for families to call their own on Sept. 15 until 8 p.m., Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. All of the adorable felines come with profiles, have been fully vetted and microchipped and are from the Simcoe and District Humane Society.

“There are so many homeless animals in our communities across Canada, so to have a partner like PetSmart that’s able to help find homes for some of these animals is really important,” PetSmart upper Stoney Creek location assistant manager Alex Merritt said. “It is a long-term commitment, so you have to think about your lifestyle, the cost and so on. What we want is to find forever homes for these animals.”