Animal Angel Rescue Foundation holding annual Mutt Strut for dogs in need

The Animal Angel Rescue Foundation is holding its annual Mutt Strut to help raise money for its veterinary care fund.

The one-kilometre walkathon will take place on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Devil’s Punch Bowl Conservation Area.

AARF rescues, rehabilitates and re-homes abandoned, abused and unwanted animals. Stoney Creek resident Deanna Maerz established the not-for-profit foundation in 1998 and works with Hamilton Animal Control to rescue dogs that would otherwise be euthanized. She also helps owner-surrendered dogs.

For more information on the event or to make a donation, contact Maerz at deannaaarfrescue@yahoo.ca or visit facebook.com/AARFrescue.