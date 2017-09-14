Ancaster real estate’s Michael St. Jean named among industry rising stars

Ancaster-based Michael St. Jean of St. Jean Realty has been recognized in the 2017 edition of Real Estate Professional magazine’s Young Guns report.

The report names 100 agents aged 35 and under who are making waves in the industry with their groundbreaking accomplishments.

In the latest report, the magazine recognizes 100 young individuals who have already made their mark in the business.

“Despite being 35 or younger, these agents already moved more real estate than most agents manage to sell in an entire career,” said Real Estate Professional journalist Clay Jarvis. “That’s what makes this year’s Young Guns special — these are the 100 agents who, with their hard work and innovation, have made noteworthy accomplishments despite having only been selling for three or four years."