National Indigenous health conference brings together leading researchers and practitioners at Hamilton Convention Centre

The Indigenous Health Practice and Research Conference: Building on Our Roots is being held on Oct. 17 and 18 at the Hamilton Convention Centre.

The conference, which focuses on improving the health and well-being of Indigenous people and showcasing current research and promising community practices, will feature keynote speakers Dr. Evan Adams of First Nations Health Authority, B.C., Dr. Marcia Anderson of the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority and Malcolm King, a former scientific director of the Institute of Aboriginal Peoples’ Health for the Canadian Institutes of Health Research.

“We are excited about the opportunity to bring together individuals who are interested in sharing their thoughts, ideas and insights about Indigenous health care practices, research and policies, including researchers, practitioners and First Nations leaders,” said Pat Mandy, conference co-chair and board chair at De dwa da des nye>s Aboriginal Health Centre.

For more information, see aboriginalhealthcentre.com.

